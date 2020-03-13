Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Donald Trump > Biden and Sanders blast Trump response to coronavirus crisis, offer their own plans

Biden and Sanders blast Trump response to coronavirus crisis, offer their own plans

Reuters Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders blasted President Donald Trump's handling of the coronavirus outbreak during a Democratic debate on Sunday, touting their own plans to deal with a widening crisis that has upended the daily life of Americans.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Biden, Sanders challenge Trump on coronavirus

Biden, Sanders challenge Trump on coronavirus 02:15

 Democratic presidential candidates Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders on Thursday both challenged U.S. President Donald Trump and his administration&apos;s response to the coronavirus. Jonah Green has more

Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump: Gives Self "10 Out Of 10 Score" For Coronavirus Response, Was Previously Critical Of Obama's Ebola Response [Video]

Trump: Gives Self "10 Out Of 10 Score" For Coronavirus Response, Was Previously Critical Of Obama's Ebola Response

Donald Trump has given himself a 10 when evaluating his administration's response to the coronavirus.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:34Published
States plead with president Trump for a coordinated response to coronavirus [Video]

States plead with president Trump for a coordinated response to coronavirus

U.S. states implored the Trump administration on Monday to coordinate a national response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Biden and Sanders criticize Trump on coronavirus, tout their own crisis leadership

Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders blasted President Donald Trump's handling of the coronavirus outbreak during a Democratic debate on Sunday, and touted their own...
Reuters

News24.com | Biden, Sanders attack Trump at debate under shadow of virus

White House hopefuls Joe Biden and rival Bernie Sanders launched a joint attack on Donald Trump's response to the coronavirus pandemic as they faced off in...
News24

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.