U.S. Offered ‘Large Sum’ to German Company for Access to Coronavirus Vaccine Research, German Officials Say

Seattle Times Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
BERLIN — The Trump administration attempted to persuade a German firm developing a possible vaccine for coronavirus to move its research work to the United States, German officials said, raising fears in Berlin that President Donald Trump was trying to assure that any inoculation would be available first, and perhaps exclusively, in the United States. […]
