In Verona, one long-time resident reported no sense of fear, even as the northern Italian city streets are abandoned and the national lockdown tightened.

You Might Like

Tweets about this #ICYMI From David Jones by the way ☕☕ Life in total lockdown: Italians vent frustration, cope with creativity https://t.co/vje4yrFZMA | @theage https://t.co/pFghulNgOh 4 minutes ago Lee Media Strategies RT @JessicaLPhelan: “So, this is our new normal. It has taken Italians only a few weeks to go from ‘but it’s just like the flu’ to acceptin… 1 day ago Jessica Phelan “So, this is our new normal. It has taken Italians only a few weeks to go from ‘but it’s just like the flu’ to acce… https://t.co/2zpnES5frZ 2 days ago