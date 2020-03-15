Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Life in total lockdown: Italians vent frustration, cope with creativity

Life in total lockdown: Italians vent frustration, cope with creativity

The Age Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
In Verona, one long-time resident reported no sense of fear, even as the northern Italian city streets are abandoned and the national lockdown tightened.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published < > Embed
News video: Watch: Amid coronavirus lockdown, Italians sing from windows and balconies

Watch: Amid coronavirus lockdown, Italians sing from windows and balconies 03:05

 Amid coronavirus crisis, Italians find a unique way to lift spirits. People took to their windows & balconies singing songs to boost morale. A popular Italian song ‘Azzurro’ resonated in the deserted streets. Some banged pots and pans while others hung posters on their balconies & terraces. The...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MrDJones

#ICYMI From David Jones by the way ☕☕ Life in total lockdown: Italians vent frustration, cope with creativity https://t.co/vje4yrFZMA | @theage https://t.co/pFghulNgOh 4 minutes ago

lee_strategies

Lee Media Strategies RT @JessicaLPhelan: “So, this is our new normal. It has taken Italians only a few weeks to go from ‘but it’s just like the flu’ to acceptin… 1 day ago

JessicaLPhelan

Jessica Phelan “So, this is our new normal. It has taken Italians only a few weeks to go from ‘but it’s just like the flu’ to acce… https://t.co/2zpnES5frZ 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.