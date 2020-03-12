Global  

Man with 17,700 bottles of hand sanitiser donates them after sparking furore

The Age Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Matt Colvin expressed remorse for hoarding the sanitiser and wipes, saying he didn't realise the gravity of the coronavirus outbreak when he acted.
