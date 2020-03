Man with 17,700 bottles of hand sanitiser donates them after sparking furore

Matt Colvin expressed remorse for hoarding the sanitiser and wipes, saying he didn't realise the gravity of the coronavirus outbreak when he acted.

You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Coronavirus: Picture of migrant worker dressed as box of hand sanitiser sparks global outrage Pictures of a migrant worker dressed as a giant box of hand sanitiser in Saudi Arabia have sparked global outrage.The images, which emerged on social media...

New Zealand Herald 4 days ago





Tweets about this