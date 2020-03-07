Global  

'The coming weeks will be tough': State of emergency declared for WA

The Age Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Premier Mark McGowan has declared a state of emergency in Western Australia, along with a formal public health emergency.
News video: Coronavirus Update: NYC Under State Of Emergency

Coronavirus Update: NYC Under State Of Emergency 02:21

 Gov. Andrew Cuomo has banned large events in New York State, and Mayor Bill de Blasio has declared a state of emergency in New York City. CBS2's Reena Roy reports from Midtown on the impact.

