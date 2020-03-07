'The coming weeks will be tough': State of emergency declared for WA



Recent related videos from verified sources Metro health department declares public health emergency for Davidson Co.



The Metro board of health has declared a public health emergency due to COVID-19. The move allows the director of health to use additional measures to help curb the spread of the new coronavirus,.. Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville Duration: 04:28 Published 4 hours ago Coronavirus: Madrid streets deserted amid country-wide lockdown



The streets of central Madrid are deserted amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak and emergency rules banning all but essential movement. The Spanish government formally declared a state of emergency.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 03:13 Published 20 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Cuomo confirms coronavirus cases in Saratoga County, declares state of emergency The first confirmed cases of the coronavirus were reported in the Capital Region on Saturday as Gov. Andrew Cuomo said two people in Saratoga County have tested...

bizjournals 1 week ago



City of Buffalo under state of emergency; schools closed for weeks The City of Buffalo is under a state of emergency. Mayor Byron Brown announced Sunday the city istaking the same action as many other localities reacting to the...

bizjournals 6 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this