Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > WA schools to remain open as government mulls virus precautions

WA schools to remain open as government mulls virus precautions

The Age Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
West Australian schools will remain open, with the state government saying there was no need to close them as a pre-emptive measure at this stage.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Schools to remain open amid 'low risk' virus outbreak [Video]

Schools to remain open amid 'low risk' virus outbreak

Nick Gibb, Minister for School Standards, says schools should remain open during this latest Coronavirus outbreak as the situation at the moment is considered 'low risk', but the Government is..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:35Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Parents keep children at home despite Australian schools remaining open

Concerns have been raised over the government's decision to keep schools across the country open despite banning gatherings of more than 500 people.
SBS


Tweets about this

MaxAlexander201

Max Alexander RT @JamesMerlinoMP: Important advice from Vic Chief Health Officer. We will continue to be guided by the experts, this is why our schools c… 13 minutes ago

city_news

Canberra CityNews Public schools in the ACT are planning for the digital delivery of lessons but for the moment, school's will remain… https://t.co/cY12atfoDu 16 minutes ago

THECREECH76

🇬🇧RANGERSFOOTBALLCLUB @MNDSCOTLAND @MNDASSOC🇬🇧 RT @purementalinnit: #covid19walkout I have a bad immune system due to medical conditions, if I go to school I’m putting myself at risk and… 28 minutes ago

PerthMediaNews

Perth Media West Australian schools will remain open, with the state government saying there was no need to close them as a pre… https://t.co/yDtX2z4F9X 53 minutes ago

toumaissa

Touma Issa ܬܐܘܡܐ ܒܪ ܟܘܪܝܐ ܦܛܪܘܣ ܕܒܝܬ ܟܘܫܐܒܐ ܡܪܝܐ RT @WAtoday: West Australian schools will remain open, with the state government saying there was no need to close them as a pre-emptive me… 55 minutes ago

WAtoday

WAtoday West Australian schools will remain open, with the state government saying there was no need to close them as a pre… https://t.co/n0ZPvdoJXp 57 minutes ago

juliejeremiah

Julie Maier RT @virtualham: Saskatchewan Government: Despite what other provinces are doing, we are not worried about the Coronavirus or the safety of… 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.