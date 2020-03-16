Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Brazil President takes selfies, cheers demonstrators despite virus warnings

Brazil President takes selfies, cheers demonstrators despite virus warnings

Hindu Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
House Speaker Rodrigo Maia called Mr. Bolsonaro's support for the protests “an attack against public health” and Senate President Davi Alcolumbre called it “reckless to stimulate gatherings in the streets” in separate written statements.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Brazil president Jair Bolsonaro ignores coronavirus warnings to take selfies with demonstrators


Telegraph.co.uk


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.