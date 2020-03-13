Global  

New York City, Los Angeles mayors order restaurants, bars, theaters closed for coronavirus

Reuters Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
The mayors of New York City and Los Angeles, the two largest cities in the United States, on Sunday said they were ordering restaurants, theaters, bars and movie houses closed in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
