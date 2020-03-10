Global  

AP Explains: What did the Federal Reserve do Sunday and why?

Seattle Times Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — Brandishing an array of financial weapons, the Federal Reserve announced extraordinary action Sunday to try to blunt the heavy damage the coronavirus outbreak has begun to inflict on the U.S. economy. It’s slashing its benchmark interest rate to near zero. It’s buying $700 billion in bonds. It’s moving aggressively to smooth disruptions […]
 In an emergency meeting, the US Federal Reserve cut interest rates to near 0% in a response to the coronavirus outbreak.

