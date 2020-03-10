AP Explains: What did the Federal Reserve do Sunday and why?
Monday, 16 March 2020 () WASHINGTON (AP) — Brandishing an array of financial weapons, the Federal Reserve announced extraordinary action Sunday to try to blunt the heavy damage the coronavirus outbreak has begun to inflict on the U.S. economy. It’s slashing its benchmark interest rate to near zero. It’s buying $700 billion in bonds. It’s moving aggressively to smooth disruptions […]
The Federal Reserve issued coordinated actions to combat the economic impacts of the coronavirus Sunday night, including cutting its key lending rate to zero. Reuters Also reported by •RTTNews •Motley Fool •Belfast Telegraph