James Bond actor Olga Kurylenko tested positive for coronavirus, urges fans to 'take this seriously'

DNA Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
The James Bond actress took to Instagram on Sunday to share her diagnosis.
‘James Bond’ star Olga Kurylenko tests positive for coronavirus

The actor is best known for starring in 2008’s James Bond film ‘Quantum of Solace’ and 2013’s sci-fi movie ‘Oblivion’
Hindu

Olga Kurylenko Warns Others to Take Coronavirus Seriously After Positive Diagnosis

The actress famous as Bond girl in 2008's 'Quantum of Solace' reveals that she is now 'locked up at home' after experiencing such symptoms as fever and fatigue...
AceShowbiz

ET_Specials

ET Specials #Ukrainian born actor-model #OlgaKurylenko has revealed that she has tested positive for the #NovelCoronavirus.… https://t.co/UHCFR8Oe93 1 minute ago

indiaforums

India Forums Covid 19: #JamesBond Actor #OlgaKurylenko Tested Positive! https://t.co/m6kdT9NO6f #Covid19 #CoronaVirus 8 minutes ago

DeccanHerald

Deccan Herald Ukrainian-born actor-model #OlgaKurylenko has revealed that she has tested positive for the novel #coronavirus. https://t.co/wyboDgUp49 12 minutes ago

vishalawesom

vishal RT @IndiaTVShowbiz: After #TomHanks, James Bond actress #Olga tests positive for #Coronavirus #olgakurylenko #CoronavirusOutbreak #CoronaV… 31 minutes ago

biswajeetdash

Biswajeet Dash RT @TheDailyPioneer: #CoronavirusOutbreak : Ukrainian-born actor-model #OlgaKurylenko has revealed That she has tested positive for the nov… 38 minutes ago

ggautamdugar

Gautam Dugar🎖 RT @MumbaiMirror: Ukrainian-born actor-model #OlgaKurylenko has revealed that she has tested positive for the novel #coronavirus. #Coronav… 39 minutes ago

TheDailyPioneer

The Pioneer #CoronavirusOutbreak : Ukrainian-born actor-model #OlgaKurylenko has revealed That she has tested positive for the… https://t.co/YgkszGYMWe 41 minutes ago

Indsamachar

IndSamachar Ukrainian-born actor-model Olga Kurylenko has revealed that she has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.… https://t.co/eVJsvU9OtQ 41 minutes ago

