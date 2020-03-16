Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Sagamihara stabbings > Satoshi Uematsu: Japanese man who killed 19 disabled people sentenced to death

Satoshi Uematsu: Japanese man who killed 19 disabled people sentenced to death

BBC News Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Satoshi Uematsu said disabled people who were unable to communicate well had no human rights.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Veuer - Published < > Embed
News video: Man Sentenced to Death for Killing 19 Disabled People in Japan

Man Sentenced to Death for Killing 19 Disabled People in Japan 00:57

 A Japanese man has been sentenced to death for taking the lives of 19 disabled people in a 2016 killing spree.

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Man sentenced to hang for stabbing 19 disabled people to death

During the investigation and trial, Satoshi Uematsu repeatedly said he had no regrets and was trying to help the world by killing people he thought were burdens.
CBS News

Japanese Nazi-inspired care home killer sentenced to death for murdering 19 disabled people

Satoshi Uematsu told trial he had no regrets, calling people with disabilities a burden on society
Independent


Tweets about this

curator_harima

播磨堂 RT @BBCWorld: Satoshi Uematsu: Japanese man who killed 19 disabled people sentenced to death https://t.co/eG89KuUbz4 2 minutes ago

musthafaaa

Moh Musthafa Hussain BBC News - Satoshi Uematsu: Japanese man who killed 19 disabled people sentenced to death https://t.co/N3uLJD039p 2 minutes ago

Wendy88667924

light RT @my_amigouk: Satoshi Uematsu: Japanese man who killed 19 disabled people sentenced to death https://t.co/avjjZhyeuJ @BBCNews https://t.c… 3 minutes ago

jeannetix

🧬Jeannetix ☣️ RT @NatashaFatah: Japanese man Satoshi Uematsu who killed 19 at centre for disabled sentenced to death https://t.co/XL5xbTwT8N 3 minutes ago

Rose37430550

[email protected] and feminist RT @BBCNews: Satoshi Uematsu: Japanese man who killed 19 disabled people sentenced to death https://t.co/GKi3lq9asr 6 minutes ago

newstypec

ワールドニュース＆地震速報 Satoshi Uematsu: Japanese man who killed 19 disabled people sentenced to death - BBC News Satoshi Uematsu: Japanes… https://t.co/nFjHtcHUgR 8 minutes ago

fairenhite

Fairenhite Japanese, Satoshi Uematsu who fatally stabbed 19 people with disabilities at care facility where he once worked in… https://t.co/GJ6gKdM4mD 11 minutes ago

Subhash_Gajjar

Subhash Gajjar Satoshi Uematsu: Japanese man who killed 19 disabled people sentenced to death - BBC News https://t.co/QvUbjlMXsm… https://t.co/w498s7y8xn 19 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.