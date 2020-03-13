Australian TV editor suspects Hanks’ wife gave him virus

Monday, 16 March 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — An Australian television network entertainment editor has tested positive for the new coronavirus after meeting Tom Hanks’ wife, Rita Wilson, in Sydney. Hanks and Wilson have been isolated in an Australian hospital since they were both diagnosed with COVID-19 on March 12. Authorities said last week several contacts Hanks and Wilson […] 👓 View full article

