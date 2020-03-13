Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Australian TV editor suspects Hanks’ wife gave him virus

Australian TV editor suspects Hanks’ wife gave him virus

Seattle Times Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — An Australian television network entertainment editor has tested positive for the new coronavirus after meeting Tom Hanks’ wife, Rita Wilson, in Sydney. Hanks and Wilson have been isolated in an Australian hospital since they were both diagnosed with COVID-19 on March 12. Authorities said last week several contacts Hanks and Wilson […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Published < > Embed
News video: Tom Hanks is taking coronavirus battle 'one-day-at-a-time'

Tom Hanks is taking coronavirus battle 'one-day-at-a-time' 00:52

 Tom Hanks is taking coronavirus battle 'one-day-at-a-time' The actor and his wife Rita Wilson recently entered isolation after being diagnosed with the virus whilst in Australia, and Tom has now taken to Instagram to deliver an update of their health situation. Alongside a photograph of himself and...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Iggy Azalea: Panic buying is 'stupid' [Video]

Iggy Azalea: Panic buying is 'stupid'

Iggy Azalea thinks her mother's panic buying amid the coronavirus crisis is "stupid". The 29-year-old star has taken to Twitter to urge her followers to resist the temptation to hoard things like..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 00:46Published
Tom Hanks Shares Update Following COVID-19 Diagnosis [Video]

Tom Hanks Shares Update Following COVID-19 Diagnosis

Tom Hanks Shares Update Following COVID-19 Diagnosis Tom Hanks took to Twitter with an optimistic update hours after announcing that he and his wife, Rita Wilson, contracted the coronavirus. Tom..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:15Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Australian TV editor suspects Hanks' wife gave him virus

An Australian television network entertainment editor has tested positive for the new coronavirus after meeting Tom Hanks’ wife, Rita Wilson, in Sydney. Hanks...
Japan Today

Tom Hanks shares inspirational coronavirus update after testing positive in Australia

Tom Hanks shares inspirational coronavirus update after testing positive in AustraliaThe legendary actor had some inspiring words for fans as he and wife Rita battle the virus, and thanked Australian medical staff for their help as the global...
Daily Record Also reported by •USATODAY.comIndiaTimesSeattle TimesE! Online

Tweets about this

dailysunbd

Daily-Sun Australian TV editor suspects Hanks' wife gave him virus-469676 https://t.co/gBJ5bV6GQt 3 minutes ago

ksatnews

KSAT 12 An Australian television journalist said Monday he has the new coronavirus and assumes he contracted it while meeti… https://t.co/sLQQrzw8Md 11 minutes ago

PSingh76633752

Senior Citizen (My daughter is facing Dv) RT @thetribunechd: #Australian TV editor suspects Hanks’ wife gave him #coronavirus https://t.co/rdJ2nQJUo2 40 minutes ago

xpresslite

Express Lite "I'm surprisingly very well": Nine Network entertainment editor Richard Wilkins said after testing positive followi… https://t.co/QkP1qSZ104 48 minutes ago

TheNameIsElvis

The Name Is Elvis, E L V I S Son, That's Me Australian TV editor suspects Hanks' wife gave him virus - WSLS 10 https://t.co/ddinLlI1uN - - - -#Elvis https://t.co/edDyHZBFn3 48 minutes ago

thetribunechd

The Tribune #Australian TV editor suspects Hanks’ wife gave him #coronavirus https://t.co/rdJ2nQJUo2 59 minutes ago

tagtodayO

tag today Australian TV editor suspects Tom Hanks' wife Rita gave him virus https://t.co/xRSrYEZGtI 59 minutes ago

israelstag

Israel Stagman "Australian TV Editor Suspects Hanks' Wife Gave Him Virus" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/oRB8JMnDAA 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.