Australian TV editor suspects Hanks’ wife gave him virus
Monday, 16 March 2020 () CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — An Australian television network entertainment editor has tested positive for the new coronavirus after meeting Tom Hanks’ wife, Rita Wilson, in Sydney. Hanks and Wilson have been isolated in an Australian hospital since they were both diagnosed with COVID-19 on March 12. Authorities said last week several contacts Hanks and Wilson […]
Tom Hanks is taking coronavirus battle 'one-day-at-a-time' The actor and his wife Rita Wilson recently entered isolation after being diagnosed with the virus whilst in Australia, and Tom has now taken to Instagram to deliver an update of their health situation. Alongside a photograph of himself and...
The legendary actor had some inspiring words for fans as he and wife Rita battle the virus, and thanked Australian medical staff for their help as the global... Daily Record Also reported by •USATODAY.com •IndiaTimes •Seattle Times •E! Online
