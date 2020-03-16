At a squeeze: AFL to go ahead but modelling new fixture

debbiep RT @theage: The subtext of the AFL's decision to forge ahead is that footy is too important not to be played, now or ever. It is that any f… 13 minutes ago

Michael LeMaire @JuliansRum To the music of: Promises Promises Categories Categories Categories! Population, over population ca… https://t.co/JvBe84mJfa 5 hours ago

JN🇯🇲 @anyaaii @VitaminLay @_C3RTIFI3D_ @Susaannaaaa @LMont_Jr @lMINTHEGHETTO @july29_imon Let me go ahead and squeeze on in here too😭 5 hours ago

The Age The subtext of the AFL's decision to forge ahead is that footy is too important not to be played, now or ever. It i… https://t.co/daC072b6Ri 7 hours ago

Plank + Mill Weekends are supposed to be for relaxing, right? Unwinding? That's what we hear anyway 😉 Between planting the herb… https://t.co/dax6Bszv7L 8 hours ago

film_fix @JLongb0ne She's always charging ahead, because no one else can squeeze past her. 8 hours ago

Rocket man The difference between men and women. A woman will get fake boobs and show her friends and ask them to feel how rea… https://t.co/NmxD76U4Jn 9 hours ago