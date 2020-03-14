What are the rules on coronavirus self-isolation?

D. Scott (TEXT TRUMP 88022) @eclipsethis2003 Coronavirus | Russia to jail persons ignoring self-isolation rules for C... https://t.co/2kVwJmT4Nv via @YouTube T… https://t.co/x6ZuvodnTE 5 hours ago

7NEWS Australia New rules requiring all incoming international travellers to self-isolate are now in effect. But what exactly does… https://t.co/imsZPrShQa 7 hours ago

Ava @Maxwell_Paxwell and I still don't understand why Scotty has not self-isolated. Why are there different rules for h… https://t.co/AWZFRPy6LW 7 hours ago

Zoe RT @10NewsFirst: What exactly does 'self-isolating' mean and what rules should you follow? Here’s a summary of the advice according to the… 7 hours ago

Moon RT @10NewsFirstSyd: What exactly does 'self-isolating' mean and what rules should you follow? Here’s a summary of the advice according to t… 8 hours ago

P. C. @saschaslovik @tenetztowinne Taiwan banned flights from China very early, track & test ppl in touch with confirmed… https://t.co/E6JAguBApF 8 hours ago

Tanveer Nizamani RT @10NewsFirstMelb: What exactly does 'self-isolating' mean and what rules should you follow? Here’s a summary of the advice according to… 8 hours ago