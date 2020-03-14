Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Donald Trump > Coronavirus updates: As US death toll rises, governors close schools, bars; Trump promises more tests

Coronavirus updates: As US death toll rises, governors close schools, bars; Trump promises more tests

USATODAY.com Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
The death toll rose again in the U.S., to 69, with more than 3,770 confirmed cases as of early Monday. The global death toll has surpassed 6,500.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Watch: Here’s The Latest On Coronavirus

Watch: Here’s The Latest On Coronavirus 02:28

 The global death toll reaches 6,500 as US president Donald Trump extended the country’s travel ban to the UK and Ireland. Top perfume manufacturer LVMH repurposes its factories to make hand sanitiser free of charge and the World Health Organization declares Europe the new epicentre of the pandemic,...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Iran's coronavirus death toll jumps by 113 in a day [Video]

Iran's coronavirus death toll jumps by 113 in a day

It is the hardest-hit nation in the Middle East with nearly 14,000 confirmed cases.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 07:16Published
Coronavirus death toll in UK increases from 11 to 21 in a day [Video]

Coronavirus death toll in UK increases from 11 to 21 in a day

Ten more patients have died in England after testing positive for Covid-19, bringing the coronavirus death toll to 21 in the UK. The 10 patients were being cared for in Buckinghamshire, Sandwell & West..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:24Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Over-70s to be asked to self-isolate as UK coronavirus death toll increases

Over-70s to be asked to self-isolate as UK coronavirus death toll increasesThe UK's coronavirus death toll rose to 35 yesterday as it was revealed the Government will ask elderly people to self-isolate for up to four months.
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •IndiaTimesHaaretzNewsyReuters IndiaReuters

Iran’s coronavirus death toll tops 100 for second straight day, officials say

Iran’s death toll from the coronavirus topped 100 for the second-straight day Monday, reaching a new single-day high as infections continue to surge in the...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •ReutersIndiaTimesHaaretzNewsyBelfast TelegraphIndependent

Tweets about this

sgfnews

SGF News News-Leader: Coronavirus updates: With US death toll at 69, health officials set to ramp up testing; CDC offers new… https://t.co/mxaOhCTMoK 5 seconds ago

Salem_Statesman

Statesman Journal Coronavirus updates: Death toll surges, schools close and a warning - CDC says no large gatherings for 8 weeks https://t.co/eZUcMVzcRU 32 seconds ago

GrondaMorin

Gronda Morin 2 FL Airport TSA agents test positive for COV-19. Coronavirus updates: With US death toll at 69, health officials s… https://t.co/5exjxNV5Yp 52 seconds ago

fangpusskins

Ms Davis RT @AdamCC75: The U.S. death toll rose to 69 across 12 states on Sunday, with the total number of confirmed cases surging to 3,774. “But… 1 minute ago

RUSignificant

Marie RT @DailyMirror: Pope Francis takes impromptu walk through the deserted streets of Rome as Italian death toll soars https://t.co/pBtrEdnb… 2 minutes ago

He3Man7

William #CoronaVirus #CDC #USA Suggest no large gatherings above 50 people for "8 weeks". https://t.co/OkaGxQ7Bsa 2 minutes ago

Former_Marine_

Country Over Party @realDonaldTrump Coronavirus updates: Death toll surges, schools close and a warning - CDC says no large gatherings for 8 weeks 3 minutes ago

abiline27

Npro.weebly.com RT @bsindia: #COVID19 Outbreak | Important to use policy at appropriate time, says @RBI governor @DasShaktikanta Follow #LIVE updates of… 4 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.