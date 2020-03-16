As COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra rise to 38, Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple closed to devotees Monday, 16 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had earlier announced that schools, colleges, and shopping malls in the state will remain closed till March 31. 👓 View full article

