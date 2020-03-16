Global  

Burger King India delays IPO after market turmoil - Bloomberg News

Reuters India Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Burger King India Ltd has put its planned initial public offering on hold after India's equities markets tumbled on fears of a slowdown in global economy and the spread of coronavirus, Bloomberg news reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
