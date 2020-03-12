Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Federal Reserve > Brent falls 10%, WTI below $30 as coronavirus spreads

Brent falls 10%, WTI below $30 as coronavirus spreads

Reuters Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Brent fell by 10% on Monday, and U.S. crude to below $30, as emergency rate cuts by the U.S. Federal Reserve and its global counterparts failed to tame markets and China's factory output plunged at the sharpest pace in 30 years amid the spread of coronavirus.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Is It Safe to Go to the Gym as Coronavirus Spreads? Play It Safe With These Home Exercises [Video]

Is It Safe to Go to the Gym as Coronavirus Spreads? Play It Safe With These Home Exercises

With bars and restaurants closing in several countries to curb the spread of coronavirus, many are wondering if it’s safe to go to the gym. Veuer’s Sean Dowling has more.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:44Published
Some Montreal Grocery Store Shelves Are Emptying As Coronavirus Panic Spreads (VIDEO) [Video]

Some Montreal Grocery Store Shelves Are Emptying As Coronavirus Panic Spreads (VIDEO)

If you&apos;re looking for toilet paper at your local grocery store today, you might be out of luck. Because coronavirus panic continues to spread across Montreal, store shelves stand empty as the..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:27Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Oil Prices Crash 10% On Coronavirus Chaos

Benchmark U.S. oil prices plunged to below $30 a barrel early on Monday, while Brent Crude crashed by 10 percent, as the markets were spooked, rather than...
OilPrice.com

Oil prices 'crater' more than 6% after Trump bans travel from Europe over coronavirus pandemic

Oil prices 'crater' more than 6% after Trump bans travel from Europe over coronavirus pandemic· Brent crude and WTI prices slumped more than 6% after President Donald Trump imposed ban on travel from Europe in order to tackle the growing spread of...
Business Insider

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.