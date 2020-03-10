NFL Calendar

Global  

Seattle Times Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
March 16 — Deadline for clubs to designate franchise or transition players before 11:59 a.m. EDT. March 18 — Free agency, trading periods begin, 4 p.m. EDT. April 17 — Deadline for restricted free agents to sign offer sheets. April 23-25 — NFL draft, Las Vegas. Most Read Stories EvergreenHealth doctor tests positive for coronavirus, […]
NFL cancels annual league meeting amid coronavirus pandemic

The NFL has made the first big change to its calendar in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, canceling the league meeting set for later in March.
USATODAY.com

Take-Two Interactive Returns to Football With NFL Partnership

The maker of "NBA 2K" is planning to release its first football gaming experience in more than 10 years in calendar 2021.
Motley Fool


