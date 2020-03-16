Global  

Al Roker, Craig Melvin skip 'Today' show after employee tests positive for coronavirus

USATODAY.com Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Al Roker, Craig Melvin skip 'Today' show after employee tests positive for coronavirus"Today" hosts Al Roker and Craig Melvin were absent from the show Monday after an employee on the show's third hour tested positive for coronavirus.
