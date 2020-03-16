Global  

Steelers place franchise tag on OLB Bud Dupree

Seattle Times Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers are holding onto outside linebacker Bud Dupree. The team placed the franchise tag on Dupree on Monday, just hours before the NFL-mandated deadline for teams to use the designation. The move means Dupree, who collected a career-high 11 1/2 sacks in 2019, could make around $16 million in 2020 […]
