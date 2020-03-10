Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Tough conversations about end of life care can no longer be avoided as coronavirus spreads ǀ View

Tough conversations about end of life care can no longer be avoided as coronavirus spreads ǀ View

euronews Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Tough conversations about end of life care can no longer be avoided as coronavirus spreads ǀ View
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: 41 Action News - Published < > Embed
News video: Records rate Life Care Center of Kansas City 'below average'

Records rate Life Care Center of Kansas City 'below average' 01:42

 Government records show the long-term facility where a deceased man who tested positive for COVID-19 resided was "below average" compared to other care facilities.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

5 KCK firefighters in self-isolation after transporting COVID-19 patient [Video]

5 KCK firefighters in self-isolation after transporting COVID-19 patient

Five firefighters who responded to the Life Care Center in Kansas City, Kansas, where a man who died later tested positive for COVID-19, are now in self-quarantine, sources confirmed to 41 Action News..

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 02:37Published
Local health care workers gearing up to protect patients and themselves [Video]

Local health care workers gearing up to protect patients and themselves

Members of the Community Health Worker Network of Buffalo are getting ready to protect their community and themselves for if and when the Coronavirus spreads here.

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 02:16Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Doctor warns of 'tough' decisions about access to care in a pandemic

Doctors will be forced to make "tough" decisions about who can access life-saving hospital care if the coronavirus escalates, a leading emergency room physician...
Sydney Morning Herald

Inslee announces restrictions on visitors at nursing homes and other care facilities as state tries to slow coronavirus

OLYMPIA — Gov. Jay Inslee on Tuesday morning declared new restrictions on people visiting long-term care facilities, such as nursing homes and assisted-living...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.