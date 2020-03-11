Coronavirus tips: How to slow the spread of COVID-19 with hand-washing, social distance

The Worst-Case Estimates for US Coronavirus Deaths Centers for Disease Control (CDC) officials have presented four possible scenarios for the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S. The scenarios have not been made public by the CDC. According to the New York Times, the CDC's model of the worst case...
Coronavirus Movie - COVID-19 Film aka Contagion (20110 - Movie Trailer HD - Contagion is a 2011 American thriller film directed by Steven Soderbergh. Its ensemble cast includes Marion Cotillard, Matt..
Posts are circulating false and misleading tips on social media -- in some cases wrongly attributed to Stanford University -- about how people can monitor and... FactCheck.org Also reported by •cbs4.com •PC World •bizjournals