Bengals use franchise tag on A.J. Green over his objection

Seattle Times Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
CINCINNATI (AP) — The Bengals used their franchise tag on A.J. Green on Monday, giving them time to try to work out a long-term deal with the seven-time Pro Bowler who is one of the most accomplished receivers in franchise history and would be a vital asset for breaking in a new quarterback. Green, 31, […]
