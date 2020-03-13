Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Will UK schools close over coronavirus?

Will UK schools close over coronavirus?

BBC News Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
The current advice to UK schools is that they should stay open.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Schools Across Tri-State Closed Over Coronavirus

Schools Across Tri-State Closed Over Coronavirus 00:59

 Schools on Long Island and in Connecticut are joining New York City in closing schools over the coronavirus outbreak.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Bronx Restaurant Feeding Needy Kids Who Rely On Schools For Meals [Video]

Bronx Restaurant Feeding Needy Kids Who Rely On Schools For Meals

In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, a restaurant in the Bronx is handing out bagged lunches in an attempt to alleviate the stress on parents whose children normally get meals at school. CBS2's..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:18Published
City of Buffalo suspends school speed zone enforcement, closes City Hall [Video]

City of Buffalo suspends school speed zone enforcement, closes City Hall

Mayor Byron Brown announced Monday the city is suspending its enforcement of the new school speed zone cameras effective immediately. This comes as schools across the state and here in Western New York..

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 02:09Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Daniel Andrews stands firm on policy not to close Victoria schools as coronavirus cases jump

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews insists closing all schools in the state to prevent the spread of coronavirus could do more harm than good.
SBS Also reported by •Eurasia ReviewSeattle TimesNaturalNews.comNews24ReutersBelfast TelegraphThe Cointelegraph

Schools scramble to feed students after coronavirus closures

ELK GROVE, Calif. (AP) — Kiyana Esco needs free school lunches and breakfasts to feed her six children. But with schools shutting down over coronavirus...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •NaturalNews.comSeattle TimesReutersBelfast Telegraph

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.