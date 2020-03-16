Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > France Fines Apple $1.2 Billion for Antitrust Issues

France Fines Apple $1.2 Billion for Antitrust Issues

NYTimes.com Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
The fine comes as the iPhone maker deals with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

French Agency Hits Apple with Record $1.2B Fine Over Anti-Competition Practices [Video]

French Agency Hits Apple with Record $1.2B Fine Over Anti-Competition Practices

Apple has been hit with France’s largest-ever anti-competition fine of $1.2 billion. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:50Published

Recent related news from verified sources

French antitrust regulator fines Apple $1.2 bln

French antitrust regulator fines Apple $1.2 blnPARIS — France’s competition watchdog on Monday fined iPhone maker Apple 1.1 billion euros ($ 1.23 billion), saying it was guilty of anti-competitive...
WorldNews

French antitrust regulator fines Apple $1.2 billion

France's competition watchdog on Monday fined iPhone maker Apple 1.1 billion euros ($ 1.23 billion), saying it was guilty of anti-competitive behavior towards...
Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

lightweight

Dave Lane RT @dialogCRM: France Fines Apple $1.2 Billion for Antitrust Issues https://t.co/GuHahF0LqR 6 minutes ago

BeefDipMan

BeefDipMan France Fines Apple $1.2 Billion for Antitrust Issues https://t.co/ZFBYpNZP2w https://t.co/PQC6PEG5sh 8 minutes ago

AspartoK

asparto kilnca France Fines Apple $1.2 Billion for Antitrust Issues https://t.co/kWo0CW3t0f https://t.co/TEY3yjXPg3 8 minutes ago

GypsyLaneTech

GypsyLaneTech France Fines Apple $1.2 Billion for Antitrust Issues https://t.co/aDvnvvzguy https://t.co/xeLkMkCHq3 8 minutes ago

JrmChenu

Jerome Chenu France fines Apple record €1.1 billion for anti-competitive behaviour https://t.co/jbz2IGdsIK 11 minutes ago

justjnq

Justino Núñez RT @AT_CP_Digest: French antitrust regulator fines #Apple $1.2 billion https://t.co/r08mOvJROE #ABASAL #antitrust 14 minutes ago

dialogCRM

Jason Kemp France Fines Apple $1.2 Billion for Antitrust Issues https://t.co/GuHahF0LqR 16 minutes ago

AT_CP_Digest

AT_CP_Digest French antitrust regulator fines #Apple $1.2 billion https://t.co/r08mOvJROE #ABASAL #antitrust 19 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.