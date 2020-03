Breaking PDX News Alaska plans May flight cuts, market exits after 'material' drop in bookings and cancellations spike: The airline i… https://t.co/06paRU25hf 6 days ago Airline Watch RT @AirlineNews: Boeing cuts business travel amid coronavirus Scare • Airlines reducing Flights • https://t.co/U7TQ368CHT • #iFlyAlaska #Al… 6 days ago David Kapsner RT @e_russell: While no capacity cuts for now, Alaska is looking at cutting flights that operate at a "cash loss," and certain red-eye flyi… 6 days ago Edward Russell While no capacity cuts for now, Alaska is looking at cutting flights that operate at a "cash loss," and certain red… https://t.co/HT3H1dx8Zl 6 days ago