Recent related videos from verified sources Idris Elba Reveals He Tested Positive for Coronavirus, More Movie Productions Shut Down & More | THR News



Idris Elba tests positive for Coronavirus, 'The Witcher' and 'Cinderella' are among new production shutdowns and NBCUniversal breaks the theatrical window and will make movies available on demand.. Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 02:23 Published 2 hours ago Idris Elba tests positive for coronavirus



Idris Elba has tested positive for coronavirus, he revealed on Monday (16.03.20). Credit: Bang Media World Duration: 00:50 Published 4 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Idris Elba Diagnosed with Coronavirus Idris Elba has been diagnosed with Coronavirus. “This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since...

Just Jared 6 hours ago



Idris Elba tests positive for coronavirus: 'It sucks' Actor Idris Elba has tested positive for coronavirus, saying in a Twitter video that he currently has no symptoms but is isolated.

Independent 6 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this