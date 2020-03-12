Coronavirus: Boris Johnson urges public to stop all ‘non-essential contact’
Monday, 16 March 2020 () All people in the UK should avoid pubs, clubs and theatres, stop all non-essential contact and travel, and work from home if they can, Boris Johnson has said. The Prime Minister set out the need for “drastic action” to tackle the “fast growth” of coronavirus across the UK as increased social distancing measures are introduced for the...
Boris Johnson has urged Londoners to work from home and avoid non essential contact after warning that the coronavirus outbreak in the capital is more advanced... Independent Also reported by •Reuters •Hereford Times •BBC News
PRIME Minister Boris Johnson has said "many more families are going to lose loved ones before their time" as the coronavirus continues to spread across the... The Argus Also reported by •Independent •Reuters •Stroud Life •BBC News
