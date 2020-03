Coronavirus: Boris Johnson urges public to stop all ‘non-essential contact’

Monday, 16 March 2020 ( 10 hours ago )

All people in the UK should avoid pubs, clubs and theatres, stop all non-essential contact and travel, and work from home if they can, All people in the UK should avoid pubs, clubs and theatres, stop all non-essential contact and travel, and work from home if they can, Boris Johnson has said. The Prime Minister set out the need for “drastic action” to tackle the “fast growth” of coronavirus across the UK as increased social distancing measures are introduced for the... 👓 View full article