Hoffenheim-Owner-Hopp-Developing-Coronavirus-Vaccine Monday, 16 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The German entrepreneur has insisted any immunisation will not be sold to the United States despite reports to the contrary. Hoffenheim owner Dietmar Hopp claims a coronavirus vaccine "could be available" by the autumn, providing human trials go ahead as scheduled in the coming months. Hopp has found himself in the German football headlines since the turn of the year, with supporters publicly protesting against his influence behind the scenes in the Bundesliga. The... The German entrepreneur has insisted any immunisation will not be sold to the United States despite reports to the contrary. Hoffenheim owner Dietmar Hopp claims a coronavirus vaccine "could be available" by the autumn, providing human trials go ahead as scheduled in the coming months. Hopp has found himself in the German football headlines since the turn of the year, with supporters publicly protesting against his influence behind the scenes in the Bundesliga. The... 👓 View full article

