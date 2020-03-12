Brent falls 10%, WTI below $30 as coronavirus spreads

Monday, 16 March 2020 ( 10 hours ago )

Brent fell by 10% today and US crude to below $30, as emergency rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve and its global counterparts failed to tame markets. Oil markets were not helped by new figures which showed China's factory output plunged at the sharpest pace in 30 years amid the spread of coronavirus. Brent crude was down $3.58, or 10.6%, to $30.27 a barrel in afternoon trade. The front-month price had risen $1 earlier in the session. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was at $29.24,...


