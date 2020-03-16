Global  

Vice President Mike Pence: 'I've not been tested yet' for coronavirus

Monday, 16 March 2020
Vice President Mike Pence said on Monday he has not been tested for the coronavirus even though President Donald Trump has.
News video: President Trump Considers Domestic Flight Restrictions & Confirms He’s Been Tested for Coronavirus

President Trump Considers Domestic Flight Restrictions & Confirms He’s Been Tested for Coronavirus 01:07

 President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence said they are considering domestic travel restrictions due to the ongoing increase in confirmed coronavirus cases. Veuer’s Johana Restrepo has more.

