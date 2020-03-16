Hoarding: Lessons of wartime Monday, 16 March 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Some of us still remember the rationing by the Office of Price Administration during the war years in the 1940s. Not only was it to supply more goods for the military but to reduce hoarding. During times of anxiety, people begin to hoard. Currently, as the coronavirus pandemic becomes more evident, this fear intensifies; thus […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this