Thousands of attendees at Vancouver dental conference told to self-isolate immediately Monday, 16 March 2020 ( 23 hours ago )

Dr. Bonnie Henry says at least four new cases of COVID-19 in B.C. are related to an attendee who participated in the Pacific Dental Conference on March 6. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this