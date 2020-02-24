U.S. airlines seek $50 billion coronavirus bailout to avoid collapse

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources U.S. eyes aid for airlines, 'significant' coronavirus stimulus package



White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow told CBS's "Face the Nation" program the administration would discuss "a number of new proposals" for the airlines with U.S. lawmakers this week. This report.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:20 Published 2 days ago Coronavirus Expected to Cost Airlines More Than $29 Billion This Year



The figure comes from the International Air Transport Association (IATA). The IATA predicts that most of the loss will be in the Asia-Pacific region. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:00 Published 3 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources U.S. airlines seek $50 billion government bailout after coronavirus outbreak Major airlines sought a U.S. government bailout of more than $50 billion as the White House move urgently drafting a financial assistance package in the wake of...

Reuters 1 day ago



United Airlines borrows $2 billion as coronavirus slams industry United Airlines said on Thursday it had borrowed $2 billion to cope with an unprecedented disruption to the travel industry as the coronavirus pandemic leads to...

Reuters 5 days ago





