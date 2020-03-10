Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > COVID-19 vaccine test begins as volunteer patient administered 1st shot

COVID-19 vaccine test begins as volunteer patient administered 1st shot

CBC.ca Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
U.S. researchers gave the first shot to the first person in a test of an experimental coronavirus vaccine Monday — leading off a worldwide hunt for protection even as the pandemic surges.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

How would a coronavirus vaccine work? [Video]

How would a coronavirus vaccine work?

US researchers have given the first shot to the first person in a test of an experimental coronavirus vaccine. Pharma companies and researchers are taking different approaches to how they develop a..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:44Published
Get paid $1,100 to test coronavirus vaccine [Video]

Get paid $1,100 to test coronavirus vaccine

You could get paid $1,100 to test the first potential coronavirus vaccine. The study is based out of a research clinic in Seattle, Washington. Participants must attend all 11 in-person visits over the..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:22Published

Recent related news from verified sources

AP Exclusive: Coronavirus vaccine test opens with 1st doses

SEATTLE (AP) — U.S. researchers gave the first shot to the first person in a test of an experimental coronavirus vaccine Monday — leading off a worldwide...
Seattle Times

Volunteers Get 1st Coronavirus Vaccine Test Shots

U.S. researchers gave the first shot to the first person in a test of an experimental coronavirus vaccine Monday - leading off a worldwide hunt for protection...
Newsmax


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.