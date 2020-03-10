COVID-19 vaccine test begins as volunteer patient administered 1st shot

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources How would a coronavirus vaccine work?



US researchers have given the first shot to the first person in a test of an experimental coronavirus vaccine. Pharma companies and researchers are taking different approaches to how they develop a.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:44 Published 10 hours ago Get paid $1,100 to test coronavirus vaccine



You could get paid $1,100 to test the first potential coronavirus vaccine. The study is based out of a research clinic in Seattle, Washington. Participants must attend all 11 in-person visits over the.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 00:22 Published 6 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources AP Exclusive: Coronavirus vaccine test opens with 1st doses SEATTLE (AP) — U.S. researchers gave the first shot to the first person in a test of an experimental coronavirus vaccine Monday — leading off a worldwide...

Seattle Times 13 hours ago



Volunteers Get 1st Coronavirus Vaccine Test Shots U.S. researchers gave the first shot to the first person in a test of an experimental coronavirus vaccine Monday - leading off a worldwide hunt for protection...

Newsmax 12 hours ago





Tweets about this