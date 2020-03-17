Global  

'Like a six-week footy tour': Warriors to remain in Australia

The Age Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
The owner of the New Zealand Warriors says the club is committed to remaining a part of the NRL competition, even if it means an extended stay in Australia.
Rugby league: Warriors Peta Hiku and Patrick Herbert to return home; Warriors relocate to Gold Coast

Rugby league: Warriors Peta Hiku and Patrick Herbert to return home; Warriors relocate to Gold CoastWarriors backline duo Peta Hiku and Patrick Herbert will return to New Zealand for family reasons while the rest of the team stays in Australia.The Warriors are...
New Zealand Herald

NRL: Brian McClennan urges Warriors to stay in Australia and continue season

NRL: Brian McClennan urges Warriors to stay in Australia and continue seasonFormer Kiwis and Warriors coach Brian McClennan has urged the Warriors to stay in Australia so the NRL season can continue.The Warriors were due to fly home on...
New Zealand Herald


