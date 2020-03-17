Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Dolphins sign 4 likely starters, including CB Byron Jones

Dolphins sign 4 likely starters, including CB Byron Jones

Seattle Times Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
MIAMI (AP) — After months of hoarding resources for rebuilding, the Miami Dolphins finally started spending Monday when they sealed deals with four likely starters in the early hours of free agent negotiations. Miami made Byron Jones the NFL’s highest-paid cornerback, surpassing his new teammate, Xavien Howard. The Dolphins upgraded their pass rush by reaching […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ApadanaFreedom

@Apadana Dolphins sign 4 likely starters, including CB Byron Jones https://t.co/2ei2kCaSTT 16 minutes ago

WinWithMalliard

Win RT @WinWithMalliard: Dolphins sign 4 likely starters, including CB Byron Jones https://t.co/y8pwY5IsQg #NFL #Malliard https://t.co/Bw1Drtej… 48 minutes ago

JonHolyoke

Jon Holyoke RT @CBSMiami: After months of hoarding resources for rebuilding, the @MiamiDolphins finally started spending Monday when they sealed deals… 2 hours ago

WinWithMalliard

Win Dolphins sign 4 likely starters, including CB Byron Jones https://t.co/y8pwY5IsQg #NFL #Malliard https://t.co/Bw1Drtejmm 2 hours ago

CBSMiami

CBS4 Miami After months of hoarding resources for rebuilding, the @MiamiDolphins finally started spending Monday when they sea… https://t.co/HQ62K6OQrW 2 hours ago

websfavourites

WebsFavorites.Com - All your Favorite News Here! Dolphins Sign 4 Likely Starters, Including CB Byron Jones https://t.co/rypgwINEvV 2 hours ago

Dizzedcom

Dizzed.com Dolphins sign 4 likely starters, including CB Byron Jones https://t.co/q3u7EzmzxW 2 hours ago

MiddleEastTon

Middle-East & Pakistan Times of News Dolphins sign 4 likely starters, including CB Byron Jones https://t.co/3bnSmahgs2 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.