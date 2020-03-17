AP source: Raiders agree to deal with QB Marcus Mariota

Global  

Seattle Times Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders have agreed on a contract with free agent quarterback Marcus Mariota to provide an experienced backup behind starter Derek Carr. A person familiar with the negotiations said Monday the Raiders reached a deal with Mariota, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2015 draft. The person spoke […]
