AJ Acosta #FlattenTheCurve RT @TodoTiempo: Coronavirus: Delta flight grounded at JFK after passenger reveals possible exposure https://t.co/Q5YFjZSKcg https://t.co/PJ… 7 hours ago

TodoTiempo Coronavirus: Delta flight grounded at JFK after passenger reveals possible exposure https://t.co/Q5YFjZSKcg https://t.co/PJls88JlLV 7 hours ago

aduhjan RT @usatodaytravel: The Seattle-bound NY Delta flight was held from taking off after a passenger received word they may have been previousl… 8 hours ago

Roderick Carlyle RT @TheSun: A flight from New York's JFK to Seattle was grounded for hours after a passenger feared they were 'exposed to coronavirus' http… 15 hours ago

The Sun A flight from New York's JFK to Seattle was grounded for hours after a passenger feared they were 'exposed to coron… https://t.co/gXOAhOKTgL 16 hours ago

Олена - ילנה - Elena RT @KING5Seattle: Delta flight to Seattle temporarily grounded after passenger possibly exposed to coronavirus https://t.co/aJoGUarbo9 17 hours ago

Donna RT @10NewsWTSP: Delta flight temporarily grounded after passenger possibly exposed to coronavirus https://t.co/eKZT2tFyhJ 18 hours ago