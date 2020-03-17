Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Coronavirus: Delta flight grounded at JFK after passenger reveals possible exposure

Coronavirus: Delta flight grounded at JFK after passenger reveals possible exposure

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
A Delta flight at JFK in New York was held from taking off after a passenger alerted about possible exposure to coronavirus.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Delta Flight Grounded At JFK Due To Coronavirus Concerns

Delta Flight Grounded At JFK Due To Coronavirus Concerns 00:22

 A Delta Airlines flight bound for Seattle from JFK was grounded Monday night after a passenger said they make have come into contact with someone who might have been exposed to coronavirus. CBS2's Maurice DuBois reports

Recent related videos from verified sources

Passenger on JetBlue flight with coronavirus patient give update 1 week after self-quarantine (16 minutes) [Video]

Passenger on JetBlue flight with coronavirus patient give update 1 week after self-quarantine (16 minutes)

WPTV interviewed Scott Rodman, a man who was on a JetBlue flight from New York to Palm Beach International Airport last week.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 16:24Published
Brit faced with a 24 HOUR queue to get home [Video]

Brit faced with a 24 HOUR queue to get home

A British holiday maker is stuck at a Moroccan airport and had to queue for over 24 HOURS for a flight home.Olive Loveridge-Greene, 26, was enjoying a holiday in the North African country when the..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:26Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: Traveler with COVID-19 flew into New York airport on Delta jet

A passenger with coronavirus flew from JFK to Rochester Saturday on Delta Flight 4824. Fellow travelers, airport visitors should watch for symptoms.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •New Zealand Herald

Passenger Reports Possible Coronavirus Exposure On Delta Airlines Flight At JFK Airport

A flight attendant reached out to medical consultants, who said the passenger should be evaluated.
CBS 2 Also reported by •New Zealand Herald

You Might Like


Tweets about this

FreeBra1n

AJ Acosta #FlattenTheCurve RT @TodoTiempo: Coronavirus: Delta flight grounded at JFK after passenger reveals possible exposure https://t.co/Q5YFjZSKcg https://t.co/PJ… 7 hours ago

TodoTiempo

TodoTiempo Coronavirus: Delta flight grounded at JFK after passenger reveals possible exposure https://t.co/Q5YFjZSKcg https://t.co/PJls88JlLV 7 hours ago

AmaliaRachmin

aduhjan RT @usatodaytravel: The Seattle-bound NY Delta flight was held from taking off after a passenger received word they may have been previousl… 8 hours ago

RoderickCarlyle

Roderick Carlyle RT @TheSun: A flight from New York's JFK to Seattle was grounded for hours after a passenger feared they were 'exposed to coronavirus' http… 15 hours ago

TheSun

The Sun A flight from New York's JFK to Seattle was grounded for hours after a passenger feared they were 'exposed to coron… https://t.co/gXOAhOKTgL 16 hours ago

tigrajulia

Олена - ילנה - Elena RT @KING5Seattle: Delta flight to Seattle temporarily grounded after passenger possibly exposed to coronavirus https://t.co/aJoGUarbo9 17 hours ago

Kodie2038Donna

Donna RT @10NewsWTSP: Delta flight temporarily grounded after passenger possibly exposed to coronavirus https://t.co/eKZT2tFyhJ 18 hours ago

DariusRadzius

Darius Radzius RT @1010WINS: Delta flight grounded at JFK over #coronavirus fears https://t.co/SS0X9aZPUU https://t.co/DZp3VAI3l9 18 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.