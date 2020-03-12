'Big Brother Germany' cast has no idea about coronavirus pandemic, unlike rest of the world

ZestyFresh Have you seen this @realityblurred ?https://t.co/AMENHDBa8d 1 minute ago Pittsburgh Nerd Podcast RT @BroBible: The Cast Of 'Big Brother Germany' Has No Idea There's A Global Pandemic Right Now https://t.co/M8lWHJ7NuP 2 hours ago BroBible The Cast Of 'Big Brother Germany' Has No Idea There's A Global Pandemic Right Now https://t.co/M8lWHJ7NuP 3 hours ago Brandon... RT @HeatherRadio: The German Big Brother cast has been in an information bubble since Feb 6 and has no idea there's a global pandemic. They… 4 hours ago Heather Burnside The German Big Brother cast has been in an information bubble since Feb 6 and has no idea there's a global pandemic… https://t.co/ufWSAh8ytT 4 hours ago 𝕱 𝖑 𝖊 𝖝 𝖎 𝖈 𝖆 𝖓 𝖆 🕊 I read something yesterday that the cast of Big Brother in Germany has NO idea what’s going on because they have no… https://t.co/qPnEMBM4LE 4 hours ago