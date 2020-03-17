Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Coronavirus crisis to crunch bank dividends

Coronavirus crisis to crunch bank dividends

Sydney Morning Herald Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
A recession could quite easily cause the share of bank loans that become bad or doubtful to double, triggering a 20 per cent fall in profits and dividends.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published < > Embed
News video: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das says YES Bank moratorium to be lifted on March 18th | Oneindia News

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das says YES Bank moratorium to be lifted on March 18th | Oneindia News 03:00

 IN A BID TO CALM THE MARKETS AS THEY CONTINUED TO FALL AMID CONCERNS OVER THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC, RESERVE BANK OF INDIA GOVERNOR SHAKTIKANTA DAS WHILE ADRESSING A PRESS CONFERENCE TODAY ON THE YES BANK CRISIS ASSURED THAT SWIFT ACTION HAS BEEN TAKEN BY THE CENTRAL BANK AND THE GOVERNMENT AND THE...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.