Life in San Francisco area screeches to a halt amid shutdown

Seattle Times Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — First, people were advised to avoid large gatherings. Californians adjusted. Life went on. Kids went to school, some people worked from home, but mostly it was business as usual. Then came the shutdown of almost all California’s schools, and restrictions on smaller and smaller gatherings. The call for bars and wineries […]
Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX
News video: Residents In 6 Bay Area Counties Ordered To Shelter In Place Due To Coronavirus

Residents In 6 Bay Area Counties Ordered To Shelter In Place Due To Coronavirus 06:16

 Team coverage of officials announcing coronavirus shelter-in-place order for six Bay Area counties (3-16-2020)

Recent related news from verified sources

Life in San Francisco area screeches to a halt amid shutdown

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — First, people were advised to avoid large gatherings. Californians adjusted. Life went on. Kids went to school, some people worked from...
Government issues historic restrictions amid virus outbreak

The United States implemented dramatic new restrictions on Americans going out in public and 7 million people in the San Francisco area were put on a near-total...
