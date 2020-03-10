Global  

'It's quite sad': Coronavirus fears ruin pubs' St Patrick's Day

The Age Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
Coronavirus fears and government crowd limits meant bands were cancelled and people stayed away from pubs on St Patrick's Day.
 On Saint Patrick's Day, many businesses won't see the green they normally do – all because of new mandates in the metro to help stop the coronavirus spread.

