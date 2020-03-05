Global  

Amazon to hire 1,00,000 workers as online orders surge on coronavirus worries

WorldNews Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
Amazon to hire 1,00,000 workers as online orders surge on coronavirus worriesNEW DELHI: Amazon.com Inc on Monday said it would hire 1,00,000 warehouse and delivery workers in the United States to deal with a surge in online orders, as many consumers have turned to the web to meet their needs during the coronavirus outbreak. With shoppers clearing out shelves in fear of quarantines or product shortages, retailers are racing to keep food and hygienic items in stock and have employees on hand for...
