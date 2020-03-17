Global  

Yep, Luke’s back: Tight end Luke Willson tweets he’s returning to Seahawks

Seattle Times Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
The Seahawks may have signed Greg Olsen and tendered restricted free agent Jacob Hollister. But that doesn’t mean there isn’t still room for Luke Willson in the tight end room. Seahawks general manager John Schneider had said last month at the NFL combine in Indianapolis that the team hoped to bring back Willson for another […]
