LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — The Pakistan Super League has been postponed because of concerns over the spreading coronavirus , hours before the first of the semifinals was set to begin. The Pakistan Cricket Board made the call Tuesday, saying the Twenty20 tournament has been “postponed, to be rescheduled.” Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium was due to host the […]



Recent related videos from verified sources Coronavirus in Pakistan: Panic buying of masks leading to shortages



On Wednesday, Pakistan detected its first two cases of the virus in the capital, Islamabad, and the largest city, Karachi. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 01:50 Published 3 weeks ago Prices of Chinese goods in Pakistan soar



Many businesses are running out of Chinese products causing a sharp increase in prices In Pakistan. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:01 Published on February 21, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources Pakistan Super League finals postponed amid virus outbreak The Pakistan Super League has been postponed am,id the coronavirus pandemic

Coronavirus: Pakistan Super League finals postponed The decision came a day after a Test match and a ODI between Pakistan and Bangladesh was postponed.

