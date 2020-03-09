Global  

'Frustrating and challenging': Canadians abroad struggle to find a flight home

CBC.ca Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had a message for Canadians travelling outside of the country: If you're abroad, it's time for you to come home. But as the coronavirus outbreak has prompted border restrictions and flight cancellations around the world, many travellers are struggling to return.
