Coronavirus | Ford asks 10,000 employees in India to work from home

Tuesday, 17 March 2020
Volvo Car India and Tata Motors too have announced work from home as a safety measure for its employees due to the rising number of coronavirus infections in India
News video: Coronavirus: 2 dead in India, cases rise to 83, 10 recover| Oneindia News

Coronavirus: 2 dead in India, cases rise to 83, 10 recover| Oneindia News 03:23

 Govt raises excise duty on petrol-diesel by Rs 3/litre; 68-year-old woman is second death due to Coronavirus in India; More shutdowns in states across India in measure to implement social distancing; WHO director general advises comprehensive approach; National Emergency declared in US, Trump may get...

CEO of Gillette's parent encourages thousands of employees to work from home

Procter & Gamble CEO David Taylor today advised thousands of employees in Cincinnati and elsewhere in North America to work from home if possible to avoid...
bizjournals

Coronavirus: Shopify Giving Employees $1,000 to Help Work From Home

It’s a good time to work for Shopify, as the company is giving employees $1,000 to help them make the transition to working from home. The post Coronavirus:...
WebProNews


