Spanish soccer coach for Atletico Portada Alta dies from coronavirus at age 21

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
A 21-year-old youth soccer coach from Malaga, Spain died Sunday from coronavirus while also battling leukemia.
